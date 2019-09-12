Vote For Your Favorite Toy

The National Toy Hall of Fame announced this year’s 12 finalists. And for the first time, you can vote at ToyHallOfFame.org. This newest inductees will be announced November 7th. One of the finalists this year is Care Bears. Here are the finalists…you can vote once per day..The final inductees will be revealed at a special ceremony at The Strong on Thursday, November 7. One vote per day…This year’s 12 finalists are: Care Bears . . . coloring books . . . the Fisher-Price Corn Popper . . . Jenga . . . Magic the Gathering cards . . . He-Man . . . Matchbox cars . . . My Little Pony . . . Nerf guns . . . Risk . . . the top . . . and the smartphone. That’s right: The smartphone.