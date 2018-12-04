69-year-old man loses case to lower his legal age by 20 years

A Dutch court ruled against a 69-year-old man who legally requested to change his age to 49 for the purpose of having “better luck” with the online dating app Tinder.

Emile Ratelband, a self-proclaimed ‘positivity guru’ went viral in his attempts to change his birth date from March 11, 1949, to March 11, 1969.

He argued his request was consistent with other forms of personal transformation, such as the ability to change one’s name or gender.

Monday, in a written ruling the court cited that Dutch law assigns rights and obligations based on age “such as the right to vote and the duty to attend school.”

“If Mr. Ratelband’s request was allowed, those age requirements would become meaningless,” the ruling said.”But amending his date of birth would cause 20 years of records to vanish from the register of births, deaths, marriages and registered partnerships. This would have a variety of undesirable legal and societal implications.”

“Mr. Ratelband is at liberty to feel 20 years younger than his real age and to act accordingly,” the Arnhem court added in a press statement.