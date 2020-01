Walt Disney World is offering a special rate for Florida residents in 2020!

Starting New Year’s Day, Florida residents can purchase 3-day Discover Disney tickets for just $175 +tax, which is just $59 per day. You can even add a fourth day for $20 more, bringing the price down to $49 a day!!!!!

#-Day Discover Disney tickets allow you to visit one theme park per day & they will expire on June 30, 2020.

