As the travel and tourism industry picked up steam again in 2022, so did the way people ate and drank.
According to Nina Ruggiero with Travel + Leisure, many people opted for private dining experiences in 2022.
“It’s a trend we expect to stick: There’s nothing more luxurious than having the hotel chef come to you — and if the meal comes with a cooking class or demonstration, even better,” shared Ruggiero.
Here are other big food trends that travelers experienced in 2022:
Increased access to caviar
Champagne availablity at more luxury hotels
Low or no alcohol items added to menus
Vegetable-forward menus
Sustainable options
Pop-Up tastings
Outdoor dining
What kind of food trends do you predict for 2023? What was dining like for you while traveling this year?
Beth
By Beth |
7 Biggest Food Travel Trends of 2022
