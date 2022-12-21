Beth

By Beth |

7 Biggest Food Travel Trends of 2022

As the travel and tourism industry picked up steam again in 2022, so did the way people ate and drank.
According to Nina Ruggiero with Travel + Leisure, many people opted for private dining experiences in 2022.
“It’s a trend we expect to stick: There’s nothing more luxurious than having the hotel chef come to you — and if the meal comes with a cooking class or demonstration, even better,” shared Ruggiero.
Here are other big food trends that travelers experienced in 2022:
Increased access to caviar
Champagne availablity at more luxury hotels
Low or no alcohol items added to menus
Vegetable-forward menus
Sustainable options
Pop-Up tastings
Outdoor dining
What kind of food trends do you predict for 2023? What was dining like for you while traveling this year?