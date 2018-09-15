7 dead, almost 1M without power as Hurricane Florence slams Carolinas

Hurricane Florence is slamming into the East Coast leaving seven people dead and at least 950,000 customers without power.

As the category one storm made landfall Friday morning, Wilmington, North Carolina, was hit by a 105 mph wind gust, the strongest wind in the city since 1958.

Saturday, Newport and Morehead City had received about 23.75 inches of rainfall, about a quarter inch shy of breaking the all-time rain record for North Carolina of 24.06 set in 1999 during Hurricane Floyd.

Hoffman, North Carolina, had received 19.96 inches of rain, while Emerald Isle received 11.5 inches.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed Friday that about 1 million people had evacuated their North Carolina homes with more than 20,000 people in six states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, and Tennessee taking shelter in 206 Red Cross and community shelters on Thursday ahead of the storm.

Here is what we know about the confirmed victims:

An official confirmed the first death associated to Florence was in coastal Pender, North Carolina calling it a “storm-related medical fatality” but did not provide any other information.

Police in Wilmington police disclosed that a mother and an infant were killed when a tree fell on their home.

The husband was transported to a local hospital with injuries, according to police.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said one person died in Lenoir County while plugging in a generator.

Lenoir County Emergency Services Director Roger Dail later noted that it was a 78-year-old male in Kinston who was electrocuted when he was trying to connect two extension cords outside in the rain.

According to Dail, the fifth reported death also occurred in Kinston, which was that of a 77-year-old man.

Family members discovered the victim’s body at his residence Saturday morning; it is believed that he died when going outside to check on his hunting dogs.

Saturday, Carteret County Director of Emergency Services Stephen Rea confirmed two people died in Harkers Island, North Carolina, early Friday.

Rea ruled out drowning as the cause of death but did not provide further details.

