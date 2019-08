Who doesn’t love a 7-Eleven Slurpee! Now, 7-Eleven is taking their Slurpee’s to the next level, with the release of their Nerds candy-flavored Slurpee. For a limited time, you can enjoy a Slurpee that combines the flavors of grape and strawberry Nerds. As an added incentive, 7-Eleven says you can try a medium-sized version of the new flavor for just a buck. Will you be trying the new Nerds Slurpee? What’s your favorite Slurpee flavor?