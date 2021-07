One of the biggest convenience store chains, 7-Eleven, is turning 94 years old this month. The company announced that instead of giving out a free Slurpee on “Slurpee Day (7/11)”, they are giving you a chance to pick one up any day in July. The only change this year is that you have to be a 7Rewards Loyalty member, which you can easily do by downloading the app. What is your favorite 7-Eleven Slurpee flavor?