A 7-year-old from Texas has now gone viral after setting up a hot chocolate stand to raise money for Trump’s controversial border-wall.

First-grader Benton Stevens says after he watched the State of the Union address, he wanted to do something to help President Trump keep Americans safe.

Benton has not had all positive reactions to the stand telling Inside Edition he has been “booed,” and even called “little Hitler.”

He’s already raised more than $8,000 for the cause.