I loooove me an awards show! I really don’t even care what the awards are for, I’ll watch! And TV awards?! These are right up my alley as I LOVE to watch TV! Check out the full list of nominees here! My pick for best drama – The Crown on Netflix! Did you watch?

“The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards” will be on at 8:00 p.m. on WPTV. Colin Jost and Michael Chefrom “Saturday Night Live” are your hosts.