Yale’s Massively Popular ‘Happiness’ Course is Available Free Online

If you feel that your sanity’s being worn thin while under isolation, you may want to take advantage of one of Yale University’s mega-popular Happiness course, which is now free through coursara.org.

Yale’s psychology professor says the course uses science “to rethink your daily rituals and rewire your brain toward a happier life.

Have you struggled to stay positive while in isolation or being socially distant? Do you have any tips for maintaining a positive outlook?