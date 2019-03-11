$77 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized at the Port of New York/Newark

Authorities in New York say they have seized more than $77 million dollars worth of cocaine coming into the Port of New York/Newark.

While the incident occurred on February 28th, authorities are reporting on it now saying it was the second largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark, and the largest bust in nearly 25 years.

“This is a significant seizure, in fact, it is the largest cocaine seizure at the Port of New York/Newark since May 1994,” said Troy Miller, Director, New York Field Operations told reporters. “The ongoing partnership between CBP, USCG, HSI, DEA, NYPD, and NYSP continues to produce results that protect the American public. This interception prevents a massive quantity of drugs from getting to the streets and in the hands of our children.”

Officials with U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the U. S. Coast Guard (USCG), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the New York Police Department (NYPD), and the New York State Police all worked together to examine incoming shipping containers entering the US. That’s when they found the nearly 3,200 lbs of white powder that field tested as cocaine.

“Successes such as this seizure are a testament to the importance of our partnerships and our ability to work together to keep our ports and our communities safe,” said Capt. Jason Tama, Captain of the Port of New York and New Jersey, and commander Sector New York.