8 Warning Signs Your Work-Life Balance Is Out of Whack

A good work-life balance is important, but it can be hard to keep in check.

Here are some warning signs courtesy of GoBankingRates.com that you may need to rethink how you keep that balance:

1) You aren’t getting enough sleep 2) You feel burnt out 3) You aren’t taking time off 4) You are missing events 5) Your health is suffering 6) You work on vacation 7) You feel like it is never enough 8) You struggle to find happiness

