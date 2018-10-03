8-year-old gives FLOTUS flowers as she arrives in Ghana

Tuesday, Melania Trump arrived in Ghana in the first part of her solo destination tour.

The first lady exited the plane with a wave and smile dressed in her $2,000 striped dress by Celine.

On the tarmac, she was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers from an 8-year-old girl.

Additionally, she was greeted by the first lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Mrs. Trump is expected to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt during her trip in an effort to “help developing countries around the world with their journey to self-reliance.”

Related content:

FLOTUS announces details of her solo Africa trip

 

 

The post 8-year-old gives FLOTUS flowers as she arrives in Ghana appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump seemingly mocks Kavanaugh accuser at rally Broward wrestling coach charged for soliciting sex from ‘boy’ online PBG Police: Arrest Made in Death of Elderly Man Beaten and Robbed Car Crashes Into Greenacres Apartment, Two Dead Inside Vehicle Dr. Ford’s Ex-Boyfriend Accuses Her of Lying to Senate Former BSO Deputy Peterson Asked to Testify Before MSD Shooting Panel, Will he Show?
Comments