8-Year-Old Threatens Babysitter with a Knife and Steals Vehicle

An 8-year-old was taken into custody after he reportedly threatened his babysitter with a knife and then took off in her car.

The incident occurred just before 10 a.m on McBride Lane in Crofton, Kentucky.

Authorities reported that they were called to the area on Friday due to reports of an out of control child.

The child was unable to leave the area as the vehicle became stuck in the mud, however, authorities reported that when they tried to apprehend the child, the boy made “obscene gestures” towards them until he was apprehended.

The 8-year-old is currently undergoing a mental evaluation and transported to Cumberland Hall.

The babysitter was not injured during the incident.