80% Say Tokyo Olympics Should Be Called Off Or Won’t Happen

More than 80% of people in Japan say the Tokyo Olympics should be canceled or postponed.

The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23 — already postponed from last summer because of the pandemic.

Tokyo is currently battling a surge of COVID-19 cases that prompted the national government to call a state of emergency last week.

In one poll, people were asked if the Olympics can be held; 81% responded “no”.

In another poll, 80.1% of respondents said the Olympics should be canceled or rescheduled.

