80,000 Pieces Of David Bowie Memoribiala On Display At London Museum

The David Bowie Centre for the Study of Performing Arts at London’s V&A East Storehouse in Stratford’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, is now the home of 80,000 pieces of works by the legendary artist.

From his early career in the 1960s to his passing in 2016, the archive follows Bowie’s creative processes as a musical innovator, cultural icon, and supporter of self-expression and reinvention.

The archive includes handwritten lyrics, letters, sheet music, original costumes, fashion, photography, cinema, music videos, set designs, Bowie’s instruments, album artwork, and accolades. It also includes private writings, thoughts, and unfinished projects.

