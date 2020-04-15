80’s Movie ‘Valley Girl’ Available to Stream

If you were a fan of the 80s movie Valley Girl you’re in luck. The film is now available to enjoy in your home. The classic 80s film that starred Nicolas Cage is now available on Amazon Prime, FandangoNow, iTunes, and VUDU for the first time ever. If you’re unfamiliar with the flick, the film follows a high schooler after she dumps her preppy boyfriend and falls for the punk kid played by Nicolas Cage. If the film sounds like something you’ve seen before, don’t worry it won’t “gag you with a spoon.” Many critics have called the film witty, charming, and romantic. What is your favorite film from the 80s?