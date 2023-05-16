’80s new wave bands Squeeze & The Psychedelic Furs team up for North American tour

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Fans of ’80s British new wave have something to look forward to this fall. Squeeze and The Psychedelic Furs are teaming up for a co-headlining tour that will hit North America this September.

The trek kicks off September 8 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall and wraps October 14 at The Pearl Theater in Las Vegas.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 17, at 10 a.m., with the general on sale set for Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at squeezeofficial.com and thepsychedelicfurs.com.

The Psychedelic Furs are just about to wrap a spring North American tour. They play Jacksonville, Florida, on May 16, with the tour ending May 20 in Miami Beach, Florida. Meanwhile, Squeeze is set to kick off a U.K. tour on June 17, playing the Sign of the Times Festival in Hertfordshire, England, with dates confirmed through September 3 in London.

