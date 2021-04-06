80s Nintendo Game Sells for Over $600K

An unopened copy of the popular 1986 Nintendo game Super Mario Bros. recently sold for a record-breaking $660,000. The game was sold Friday at an auction in Dallas. It ended up at the auction because it was supposed to be a Christmas gift for someone special but was left in a desk drawer, unopened, with the hangtag still attached. According to the auction house, the game is the “finest copy to heave ever been put on auction. Do you still own your old video game systems? What was your favorite old-school video game?