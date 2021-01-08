This virtual concert line-up is TOTALLY AWESOME!!!!

A new virtual music fest, the ’80s Radical Sabbatical, which is scheduled to take place on January 30.

Kenny Loggins, Poison’s Bret Michaels, Survivor’s Jim Peterik, former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach, Ray Parker Jr. Lita Ford, and Grandmaster Flash.

There will also be a Storytellers segment with Jim Peterik and Cathy Richardson, the current lead singer of Jefferson Starship!

It will be an 8-hour event with a costume contest, cooking demos, an 80s aerobics class & trivia!

All-day passes start at $99.80 & you can buy them at TicketSpice.com. There are also upgrades that include meet & greets with Sebastian Bach!!!!!