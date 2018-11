Eighty-four people are dead, and about 800 people are still unaccounted for following the deadly fires that spread through California, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Officials say that at least 64 of the remains have been identified thus far.

According to forecasts, three days of rain are expected to bring some relief to the California area bringing as much as eight inches set to begin on Wednesday.

