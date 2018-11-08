85-year-old SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Falls, Hospitalized

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, fell in her office yesterday, fracturing three ribs.

Ginsburg, the court’s leading liberal, was admitted to a hospital Thursday morning after falling in her office on Wednesday night.

The Supreme Court’s Public Information Office said Ginsburg, 85, fractured three ribs on her left side in the fall.

She is being treated at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

The injured jurist went to George Washington University Hospital early this morning after experiencing discomfort overnight.

X-rays show that she fractured three ribs on her left side and was admitted for observation and treatment.

Ginsburg is the second woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court and has served on the bench for 25 years.

BREAKING: Supreme Court: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized after fracturing 3 ribs in fall at court. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 8, 2018