The damage that Hurricane Michael is expected to leave will make a tough recovery road for our fellow Floridians up in the panhandle. Politics and news may divide us but when it comes to helping others in need, nobody comes together like the state of Florida. You can donate to the American Red Cross relief efforts here.

