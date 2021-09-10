9/11 Specials This Weekend

• Friday at 8:00 p.m. on CBS: “The Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11”.

• Friday at 8:00 p.m. on History: “Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center”.

• Friday at 8:00 p.m. on Showtime: “Return of the Taliban: A Vice Special Report”.

• Friday at 9:00 p.m. on Showtime: “Detainee 001”, a documentary about the capture of John Walker Lindh, a radical mujahideen fighter who became known as “the American Taliban” in the aftermath of 9/11. (Trailer)

• Friday at 9:00 p.m. on ABC: The “20/20” special “9/11: 20 Years Later”.

• Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on History: “9/11: Four Flights”.

• Saturday at 10:00 p.m. on History: “9/11: I Was There”.

• Saturday at 10:00 p.m. on HBO: The conclusion of the four-part documentary “NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021 1/2”.