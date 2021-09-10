News | Tracy St. George

9/11 Specials This Weekend

• Friday at 8:00 p.m. on CBS:  "The Race Against Time: The CIA and 9/11".

 

• Friday at 8:00 p.m. on History:  "Rise and Fall: The World Trade Center".

 

• Friday at 8:00 p.m. on Showtime:  "Return of the Taliban: A Vice Special Report".

 

• Friday at 9:00 p.m. on Showtime:  "Detainee 001", a documentary about the capture of John Walker Lindh, a radical mujahideen fighter who became known as "the American Taliban" in the aftermath of 9/11.   (Trailer)

 

• Friday at 9:00 p.m. on ABC:  The "20/20" special "9/11: 20 Years Later".

 

• Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on History:  "9/11: Four Flights".

 

• Saturday at 10:00 p.m. on History:  "9/11: I Was There".

 

• Saturday at 10:00 p.m. on HBO:  The conclusion of the four-part documentary "NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021 1/2".

 