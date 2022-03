Not into green beer? There are other drinks you can try this St. Patrick’s Day!

Here are some drinks to order while you’re out celebrating:

Grasshopper

Real Irish Coffee

The Irish Lady

The Apple Martini

The Midori Sour

The Gojira

The Irish Mule

The Gin and Juice 2.0

The Mudslide

Are you planning on going out for St. Patrick’s Day? What is your drink of choice on the holiday?