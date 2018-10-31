9-year-old dies a hero trying to save twin brothers in bus stop crash

Tuesday morning, three children from the same family were killed, and another child was seriously injured after they were struck by a pick-up truck at their school bus-stop in Indiana.

Identical twin 6-year-old brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister Alivia Stahl were killed in the incident and Maverik Lowe,11, suffered multiple broken bones, according to police.

The young girl’s uncle believes Alivia died a hero trying to save her brothers.

The driver of the pickup truck, Alyssa Shepherd, 24, taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and charged with three counts of reckless homicide, and one misdemeanor count of disregarding a stop sign and causing injury, according to officials.

Sheperd was taken to the Fulton County Jail but released Tuesday night on a $15,000 surety bond.

It is illegal in all 50 states to pass a school bus when it is stopped with its lights flashing and stop arm extended.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Second caravan crosses southern Mexico border Daycare employees accused of encouraging ‘toddler fight club’ Paul Ryan says Trump “cannot end birthright citizenship” with executive order Guide to Midterm Ballot, Today is Deadline to Request Vote-by-Mail Ballot Tow to Go to Prevent the Scariest Part of Halloween, DUI Hillary Clinton Jokes, “They All Look Alike” Referencing Holder and Booker
Comments