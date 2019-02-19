9-Year-Old Takes her Own Life After Mom says She Couldn’t Use Cellphone

The mother of a 9-year-old girl says she is guilt-stricken and blaming herself after her daughter took her own life because she would not allow the child to use her cellphone so early in the morning.

The incident occurred Saturday in the family’s Bronx apartment.

According to the report, the child, Heaven Vega, asked her mother if she could use the phone to go on Youtube, however, her mother told her no. The two argued about the phone through the morning, and eventually, Heaven went to her room.

Later that same day, the mother called 911 after discovering her daughter used a belt to hang herself in her room. One of the girl’s brother’s performed CPR on the child until emergency crews arrived.

The child was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Heaven was the youngest of four children. The mother told reporters that she blames herself for her daughter’s death.