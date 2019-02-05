‘90210’ Reboot Confirmed

The 90’s hottest zip code is getting a reboot. Tori Spelling spilled the tea on Access. She said, “It’s confirmed, We’re doing a new 90210.” The new version will see the OG cast return to play heightened versions of their familiar characters. Luke Perry will be more of a reoccurring character due to his previous commitment on ‘Riverdale.’ The only person who has not been confirmed to return is Shannon Doherty. Shannon has been battling breast cancer since her 2015 diagnosis. Which show do you want to see rebooted?

