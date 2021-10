Food Network star Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton are officially married.

Check out the pics! (People)

She shared news about her wedding on Instagram, saying, “And just like that…my wedding weekend is here.”

She also said, “I get to marry my Prince Charming this weekend!! He finally arrived!! And I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

The pair got married in Cazenovia, NY, which is the chef’s hometown.

