We definitely agree with this designation!! On Friday, along the West Palm Beach Waterfront, a Gingerbread man delivered the news to Mayor Keith James. That “Holiday in Paradise” which features Sandi, the 700-ton, 35-foot, Holiday Tree had been voted the winner Best Public Holiday Light Display in the country by readers of USA Today. The city estimates, that over the last 10-years, 1.5 million people have visited Sandi with an economic draw of 2-point-8 million dollars.