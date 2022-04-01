Look At This House Extra

This new home in Fort Myers comes with an extra special addition…a 12 foot alligator!! Workers were putting the finishing touches on a new home near Fort Myers, right before the open house. A worker was about to install the window blinds when he found the gator hanging out in the master bedroom. It got in after someone left a door open. Then the wind blew the door shut and trapped it inside. It took two professional trappers to get the gator out and it wasn’t easy. The gator did about $2500 in damage before he was taken out of the home! The trappers think the gator came from a nearby pond. No he was NOT returned to the pond, the gator was released in a wilderness area.