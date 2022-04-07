Happy National Beer Day

Today might be the best day of the year! Why? It’s National No Housework Day . . . National Burrito Day . . .

AND National BEER Day. Beer Day is the most widely celebrated of the three, so here are a few quick stats and facts . . .

1. The date wasn’t chosen at random. 89 years ago today . . . on April 7th, 1933 . . . a new law took effect that allowed people to brew and distribute beer again. It was the first major step toward ending Prohibition.

2. Beer is the #1 drink we order at bars, and it’s not even close. 47% of people say it’s their go-to drink. Margaritas are next at 22%, then wine, cosmos, and gin-and-tonics.

3. Budweiser is the brand with the best name recognition. But the most POPULAR beer right now is Sam Adams. 49% of Americans have a positive opinion about the brand. Corona is next at 46%, and it’s the most popular beer among women.

4. Here’s a not-so-fun fact for tax season: The production, distribution, and sale of beer is heavily taxed. If it wasn’t, beer would be about 40% cheaper.

5. The “fear of an empty beer glass” has its own word: Cenosillicaphobia (sen-oh-sill-ick-uh-fobia)

6. How early is too early to have your first beer of the day? Well, maybe wait until AFTER work. But a recent poll also asked when it’s acceptable to start drinking on weekends. The most common answer was noon.