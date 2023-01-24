95th Academy Award Nominations Were Announced Today!

THE FILMS THAT LEAD THE 2023 OSCAR NOMINATIONS
Everything Everywhere All at Once: 11 nominations
All Quiet on the Western Front: 9 nominations
The Banshees of Inisherin: 9 nominations
Elvis: 8 nominations
The Fabelmans: 7 nominations
Tár: 6 nominations
Top Gun: Maverick: 6 nominations (this is the only one I’ve seen, I have some work to do!)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 5 nominations
Avatar: The Way of Water: 4 nominations
Babylon: 3 nominations
The Batman: 3 nominations
Triangle of Sadness: 3 nominations
The Whale: 3 nominations
Living: 2 nominations
Women Talking: 2 nominations