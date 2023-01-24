95th Academy Award Nominations Were Announced Today!

Everything Everywhere All at Once: 11 nominations

All Quiet on the Western Front: 9 nominations

The Banshees of Inisherin: 9 nominations

Elvis: 8 nominations

The Fabelmans: 7 nominations

Tár: 6 nominations

Top Gun: Maverick: 6 nominations (this is the only one I’ve seen, I have some work to do!)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: 5 nominations

Avatar: The Way of Water: 4 nominations

Babylon: 3 nominations

The Batman: 3 nominations

Triangle of Sadness: 3 nominations

The Whale: 3 nominations

Living: 2 nominations

Women Talking: 2 nominations

