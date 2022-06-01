Stranger Things Season 4 Is Breaking Records

Are you watching “Stranger Things?” You’re not alone! The first part of “Stranger Things” Season 4 broke the record for biggest premiere for an English-language series. It had 286.8 million hours of view time. The second season of “Bridgerton” previously held the record with 193 million hours. All four seasons of “Stranger Things” were in the Top 5 for the week of May 23rd to the 30th. A lot of people probably went back for a refresher, since it had been almost 3-years since Season 3. That’s what Jennifer did!

And on top of that…. a huge portion of this season takes place in a Russian prison. Well, those scenes were actually filmed in a place called Lukiškės Prison in Vilnius, Lithuania. And now, you can actually stay there. The prison ceased operations in 2019, and after “Stranger Things” finished filming there, one of the cells was turned into an Airbnb. They fixed it up to look all ’80s . . . and even tossed in some Christmas lights as a nod to Season 1. Your stay includes a tour of the prison and the various filming sites. There’s a catch, though. During World War 2, the Nazis used this prison as a concentration camp that housed thousands of people . . . most of whom were eventually executed on the outskirts of Vilnius. No thank you!