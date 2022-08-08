A Scientist Pulls The Wool Over Everyone’s Eyes!

A scientist is asking us to pardon his French joke! A French scientist named Etienne Klein posted an image. He said it was an image from the James Webb Telescope, showing “Proxima Centauri,” the closest star to the Sun, which is located 4.2 light years away. He said, “This level of detail . . . a new world is unveiled every day.” The image shows a red disk with swirling white orbs, against a black background. But we weren’t looking at space, it was just a slice of chorizo. Klein claims it was an intentional joke, meant to “raise awareness about fake news online.” He later posted a real image from the James Webb telescope showing the Chariot Wheel galaxy.