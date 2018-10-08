A $1.4 Million Painting Self Destructs!

This is incredible. For an artist who’s known for his stunts, this could be Banksy’s most perfect art world prank. After the gavel fell at Sotheby’s auction house in London, Banksy’s Girl with Balloon paintingwas reduced to shreds — another apparent act in the disruptive career of the anonymous British graffiti artist. The iconic image of a girl reaching out for a red, heart-shaped balloon, sold for $1.4 million. Moments later, a shredder hidden inside the “artist’s frame” started its work and the art “self-destructed. Banksy summed up the stunt with this quote on his Instagram account : “Going, going, gone …” along with a picture of stunned onlookers as the shredded art emerges from the bottom of the frame.