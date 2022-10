A new overloaded Bloody Mary is making headlines. “The Benjamin” is served at The Ben, a boutique hotel in downtown West Palm Beach, Florida. The mega-sized drink is a traditional Bloody Mary loaded with so many toppings that it costs 100 dollars! The traditional celery stick has been traded in for sushi rolls, lamb chops, lobster tails, and other delicacies, so you can have your drink and eat it too. What’s the most expensive drink you ever ordered?

