A 16-Year-Old is the Tetris World Champion

Did you know there was a Tetris World Championship? That’s ok. We didn’t know either. But 16-year-old Josepha Saelee is the new World Champ.
All he had to do to claim the crown was beat a seven-time champion in Jonas Neubauer. The action took place this weekend in Portland, Oregon.
All the competitors in the 32 bracket tournament were playing the 1989 Nintendo version of the game.
How much did Saelee win for becoming the Tetris World Champion? Just $1,000. Wah Wah… Seems like a small amount for being the best in the world at something.

