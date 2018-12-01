A 31-Year-Old Having Sex With a 91-Year-Old? Really?

You may want to put down your dinner or whatever you are eating before taking in this story. Or maybe it is right up your alley. A new documentary tells the story of a 31-year-old man and his sex life with a 91-year-old woman.

31-year-old Kyle Jones has a thing for older ladies. His passion for older women is chronicled in the documentary Extreme Love.

The 31-year old is currently in a relationship with 91-year-old Marjorie McCool. Of Jones affection, she says: “When I first met Kyle, I was quite thrilled. It’s very flattering to have a younger guy chase you and he was very nice.”

Marjorie asks: “Sometimes I feel like he’s another son … until we hop in bed, then I feel different.” How would you feel if your grandmother or great grandmother was dating a man so much younger?