A 3rd “Nutty Professor” Is In The Works!

Don’t look now, but there’s another reboot on the way, and this time it’s a reboot on a franchise that’s been rebooted before, Nutty Professor.

The proposed reboot will be done by Project X Entertainment, the same company that pumped life into the Scream franchise.

The original Nutty Professor starred comedian Jerry Lewis and followed a professor who was attempting to improve his love life by drinking a potion that made him a handsome and dashing man.

The film was rebooted in 1996 with comedian Eddie Murphy as the star.

Who do you think should play the Nutty Professor in the next reboot?