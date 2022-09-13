A Bear Crashes A 2 Year Old’s Birthday Party

Can you imagine? A bear crashed a 2-year-old’s birthday party in Connecticut and was filmed feasting on cupcakes while the party-goers fled inside. Rauf and Laura Majidian said they were hosting a birthday party for their son, Cyrus, outside their West Hartford home when a bear emerged from the woods. The parents and the other adults at the party rushed the kids inside, but the bear was more interested in the contents of the picnic table! They filmed the bear feasting on cupcakes. Fortunately, no one was hurt.