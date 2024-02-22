‘A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical’ is leaving Broadway and coming to America

Courtesy A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Musical

Neil Diamond’s music will be leaving Broadway this summer.

Producers just announced that A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will have its final performance at New York’s Broadhurst Theatre on June 30, after 35 preview performances and 657 regular performances.

But the show will live on, with a North American tour set to kick off this fall in Providence, Rhode Island.

“Neil’s music has brought unadulterated joy to billions of people across the world. Everyone at A Beautiful Noise is proud to say that we had a small hand in telling his inspiring life story on Broadway and sharing in that jubilation with our audiences,” producer Ken Davenport shares. “As the North American tour prepares to launch this fall, I look forward to A Beautiful Noise spreading the love to countless others.”

A Beautiful Noise opened on Broadway in December 2022 and has gone on to gross close to $63 million, with half a million people seeing it.

Tickets for the final shows are on sale at abeautifulnoisethemusical.com.

