A Beauty And The Beast Prequel Is Coming

We are so psyched! A Beauty and the Beast live-action prequel is coming to Disney Plus and a couple of stars from the live-action film will be a part of the series. There was talk for some time that the characters Gaston and LeFou would have their own show and now the talk has become reality. Josh Gad and Luke Evans will be back in their roles and newcomer Briana Middleton will play Tilly, LeFou’s stepsister. The series will answer the mystery of how Gaston and LeFou became good friends as well as how the prince was turned into a beast at the hands of an enchantress. The song is “You and Me (But Mostly Me)” from the musical, The Book of Mormon, in which Josh Gad originated the role of Elder Cunningham. The show doesn’t have a title or release date yet, but production will kick off in spring 2022.