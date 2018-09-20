A Beer College Degree?! Your Parents Will Be So Proud!

Craft Beer Tasting Flight. The U.S. now has more beer styles (150+) and brands (20,000+) to choose from than any other market in the world. More than 5,000 breweries are responsible for the beer brands available in the U.S. and the Brewers Association estimates more than 2,000 craft breweries are in the planning stages.

Lourdes University in Ohio will give you the chance to study beer and wine making and get a diploma for doing so.

Yep, you can get a college degree in the art of making beer and wine!

The degree program will begin in 2019. Courses of study include chemistry, fermentation, nutrition and accounting. Students will need three internships including a trip abroad to Ireland.

School officials are offering the degree because of the growth in the beer and wine industries.

Would you take these classes? Do you know someone who makes their own beer or wine? My Uncle makes his own of both. I’ve never tried either as they don’t look too good to me!