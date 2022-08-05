Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

A Big Surprise At One Zoo

How cute!  An internet-famous hippopotamus has a brand new baby sibling.  Fiona the Hippo, who has become a social media star for the Cincinnati Zoo, is officially a big sister after her mother, Bibi, gave birth on yesterday.  Bibi’s pregnancy came as a surprise to zoo officials because she was on birth control.   Fiona will have to wait a bit to meet her new sibling – Bibi and the baby will be isolated for 2-weeks to bond away from the pack.   Fiona became an internet star in 2017 when she was born premature, weighing just 29 pounds.  She now weighs more than 2,000 pounds!