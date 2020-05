Blake Shelton gets a big surprise on tomorrow’s episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage”. Jay has him drive a 1967 GMC pickup truck, and then springs it on him that it was once owned by Elvis Presley. There’s also a moment when Jay tells Blake to run a red light, so he does. Country star Blake Shelton and Jay Leno hit the road in a pick-up truck that has a famous connection! Don’t miss the season premiere of “Jay Leno’s Garage” tomorrow night at 10 on CNBC.