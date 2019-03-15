A Big Surprise On “The View!”

We ALL love Whoopi! Yesterday, Whoopi Goldberg made a surprise visit to The View. It was the first time Whoopi had been on the show since February 5th. She’s been out on extended leave to recover from pneumonia and sepsis. Sepsis occurs when bacteria infects the bloodstream. She said the scariest moment was when her doctor said to her, you do realize how close to death you were? Whoopi is still under doctor’s orders to take it easy. She wasn’t suppose to be on the show but wanted to surprise everyone. She will not be back full time for a couple more weeks.