A Black Cat Creates Havoc During Last Night’s Football Game

No one wanted any part of a black cat that strolled onto the field at MetLife Stadium during last night’s game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. The cat was spotted on the 50-yard line near the end of the second quarter. Play stopped for 2-minutes as the cat ran toward the end zone before stopping and crossing the goal line to cheer thousands in attendance. The New York Giants were playing pretty well in the first half UNTIL the black cat ran across the field, and stayed on it for a while. After that, the Giants had some bad luck, like an interception, a fumble, and with only 20 seconds left, another fumble that got run in for a touchdown by the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys Beat the Giants 37 to 18