A Black Panther Sequel Is Coming

The D23 Expo was this weekend. It is considered the ultimate Disney fan event. At the expo they announced that there will be a sequel to Black Panther but the wait is LONG! Black Panther 2 will hit theaters on May 6, 2022 to kick off that Summer’s movie season. Ryan Coogler is returning to direct the movie. Coogler was in attendance at D23 and said, we’re really hard at work on it, trying to give you something special, we just really want it to be right. Do you think Michael B. Jordan aka “Killmonger” will make an appearance in the sequel or do you think they will save him for Black Panther 3?