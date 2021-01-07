“A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day” Tomorrow At 9pm!

This is going to be amazing!!! Duran Duran performing, Boy George, Foo Fighters, members of Def Leppard, Rolling Stones and so so so many more!

Not only will the concert celebrate what would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday, it will also honor him ahead of the fifth anniversary of his death on Sunday.

Starting at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST on Friday, the concert will continue to play on loop and will remain available for ticket holders around the globe to enjoy for 24 hours after its initial stream.

Fans can visit the event page at http://rollinglivestudios.com/bowie to buy tickets, purchase VIP experiences and order exclusive merchandise.

Get more details here!!